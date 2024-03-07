EPS meets seat sharing panel to finalise alliance for LS polls

CHENNAI: After completing the first round of talks with minor partners and potential allies, the seat sharing committee of the AIADMK called on party general secretary K Palaniswami at the latter's official residence in Greenways Road on Thursday.



Deputy general secretary and former minister K P Munusamy along with fellow members of the seat sharing panel - S P Velumani, P Thangamani and P Benjamin - reached Palaniswami's residence around 11 am.

Former Minister and RS member C Ve Shanmugam also joined the meeting, which continued till around 3 pm.

Since the leaders of the DMDK, Puratchi Bharatham, Puthiya Thamizhagam, Social Democratic Party of India and All India Forward Bloc have affirmed their alliance with the AIADMK for the Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK major has now turned its attention towards the PMK.

Shanmugam had called on founder and leader of PMK Dr S Ramadoss at Thailapuram farmhouse a few times in February, but the discreet meetings did not fetch the desired result till date.

Amidst the meetings between Shanmugam and senior Ramadoss, reliable information percolated from PMK that Anbumani Ramadoss was keen on going with the BJP.

However, the developments in the last few days indicated that the PMK would join hands with the AIADMK.

"Shanmugam's presence in the meeting gives an impression that our party is considering PMK as a key constituent of the alliance. He is in constant touch with PMK leader (Senior Ramadoss) and we are hoping that the alliance will be finalised by end of this week, " said a senior leader who privy to the meeting.

Later in the day, leader of Tamil Maanila Muslim League Sheikh Dawood called on Palaniswami to extend the party's support to the AIADMK front in the Parliamentary elections. It was the second Muslim outfit to extend support to the AIADMK party after SDPI. "We sought a seat in the AIADMK front," said Dawood after his meeting with Palaniswami.

Aspirants called for interview on Sunday and Monday: The AIADMK leadership on Thursday invited the aspirants, who submitted application forms and expressed willingness to contest in the LS polls, for an interview at the party headquarters on Sunday and Monday. The interview would be held for all the 40 constituencies in two days. They have insisted on bringing the receipt copy of their application forms.