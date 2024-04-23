EPS hits out PM Modi for his controversial remarks against minorities

CHENNAI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial speech against minorities at the election campaign in Rajasthan, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised Modi's remarks unwarranted and it was unacceptable from a person holding a top position of the country.

Such disparaging remarks from political leaders would whip up communal hatred and create fear among minorities.

It should be strictly avoided for the good of the nation.

“The remark of the PM hurts the feelings of the minorities is unacceptable. Political leaders and persons holding top positions should refrain from making controversial and communal loaded remarks about the welfare of the nation and safeguard its secularism and communal harmony,” said Palaniswami in a statement.

Palaniswami reacted to Modi’s speech at the poll campaign in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, which attracted strong criticism from the national and international community.

Modi, at the campaign, called the Muslims “infiltrators” and said that if Congress returned to power, it would distribute the country’s assets to the infiltrators who have more children. “Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?” Modi asked the emotionally charged crowd at the election campaign.

Pointing to this speech, Palaniswami said India is a secular country and dissuaded Modi from whipping up communal hatred speeches for electoral gains. “Political leaders refrain from using religious hatred loaded remarks for election purposes,” said Palaniswami.