EPS hits out DMK for receiving EBs worth Rs 509 cr, refrain from criticising former ally BJP

CHENNAI: Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) uploaded the details of political parties' statement on electoral bonds, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday hit out at the arch rival DMK for receiving over Rs 500 crore from lottery king Santigo Martin's Future Gamings and Hotel Services, which was the top purchaser of the bonds.

"It was exposed that the DMK received Rs 509 crorethrough electoral bonds from Future Gamings that runs lottery and (online) gamblings. The people of the state will teach a fitting lesson to the DMK leader M K Stalin for receiving funds from a firm that exploits and loots the hard earned money from the people, " said Palaniswami in his social media post in X.

லாட்டரி சீட்டு, சூதாட்டம் நடத்தும் FUTURE GAMINGS என்ற நிறுவனத்திடம் 509 கோடி ரூபாய் தேர்தல் பத்திரம் மூலமாக திமுக பெற்றுள்ளது இன்று அம்பலமாகியுள்ளது.



சூதாட்டங்களால் உயிர்கள் பறிபோவதைத் தடுக்கும் சீரிய நோக்குடன் மாண்புமிகு புரட்சித்தலைவர் எம்ஜிஆர் அவர்களின் ஆட்சியில் குலுக்கல்… pic.twitter.com/unPcwIX9I9 — Edappadi K Palaniswami - Say No To Drugs & DMK (@EPSTamilNadu) March 17, 2024

The AIADMK had received Rs 6 crore through ED and the Chennai Super Kings was the major contributor to the party.

Palaniswami recalled the AIADMK regime's measures to ban online gambling. He criticised the DMK regime by stating that it brought in a weak law against online gambling and thereby received funds from firms that run online gambling.

He, however, refrained from making any comments against his former ally BJP that was the eye of political storm triggered by electoral bonds. The BJP was the top beneficiary and received around 50% of the total fund donated by individuals and corporates, through electoral bonds.

Since the Supreme Court struck down the EBs and termed it "unconstitutional".

After the ECI uploaded the details of the EBs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government has turned into an eye of the political storm that the opposition charged that the saffron party unleashed the central agencies against corporates and individuals in a bid to extort money.

Going by the data uploaded on EBs on ECI website, the DMK, the AIADMK and a few other regions only disclosed the information regarding the donors.

The BJP, Trinamool Congress, Indian National Congress and BRS, who were among the top beneficiaires, maintained secrecy over their donors.

Future gaming lottery king Santiago Martin donated Rs 1,368 crore to various political parties.

While information regarding Rs 509 made public through the documents submitted by the DMK, the donation to the remaining Rs 859 crore is still in darkness.

"Palaniswami should treat the BJP and the DMK equally on this issue to earn the trust of the people," said the old timer and noted that he cannot afford to soft pedal on the BJP.