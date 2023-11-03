EPS hits out at TN police for not taking against ruling party councilors

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday condemned the Tamil Nadu police for not taking action against councilors of the ruling party for reportedly assaulting the AIADMK councilors during the recently held council meeting in Mettupalayam municipality.



The AIADMK councilors asked Mettupalayam municipal chairperson Mahariba Parvin not to conduct the emergency council meeting in the absence of commissioner and other officials and asked to postpone the meeting. They registered their protest for holding the meeting. The DMK councilors resorted to violence and hurled chairs and abused them badly, Palaniswami said in a statement.

Despite complaints submitted to the Commissioner of the municipality and the Mettupalayam police regarding the incident no action has been taken against the ruling party councilors, he claimed.

He demanded the state government to act swiftly and take legal action against the DMK councilors. If no action has been taken, the AIADMK's Coimbatore Urban (North) district unit would stage a demonstration, he further said.