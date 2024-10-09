EPS hits out at TN govt for midnight arrest of Samsung workers, demand their immediate release

CHENNAI: Condemning the midnight arrest of Samsung workers, who have been protesting for nearly a month now over various demands, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the Tamil Nadu government to immediately release the arrested workers.

He also said that the government should desist from such a regressive approach and an “anti-labour” approach.

Though the tripartite meeting between labourers, organisation and the government failed to achieve its objective fully, the information from the government side suggested that they have resolved the issue to end the ongoing protest, which commenced on September 9.

However, the agitating workers denied this and were continuing their protest.

Amidst this, the police have conducted a search for the protesting workers in buses on Tuesday and they have been arrested during the intermediate night of Tuesday-Wednesday from their houses, said Palaniswami in his social media post.

He expressed shock over the midnight arrest of the workers and questioned why the DMK regime is adopting such an intensive action against workers.

“Instead of resorting to such action against elements indulging in criminal activities, why is the TN government indulging in such an act to quell the protest of the workers?,” he asked.

Instead of finding an amicable solution to the workers issue through dialogues, the government is employing such an “regressive” and “anti-labour” approach, he said, adding, “It is strongly condemnable”.

He took a dig at Chief Minister M K Stalin by stating that he was clad in red shirt and declared that “I am also labourer” on the dias during Labours’ Day.

“If he had true respect for the red-shirt, he should desist from anti-democratic and anti-labour approach and release the arrested workers immediately,” he said and urged the government to respect the labourers’ rights and engage in talks once again to find an amicable solution.