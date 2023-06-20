EPS hits out at DMK for its decision to increase road tax by 5%

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday strongly condemned the DMK government's policy decision to increase the road tax by 5% and said it would burden the people even further.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said several media reports suggested the government is all set to increase the road tax. It is nothing but adding fuel to the fire as the people are already facing problems of increased property tax, water tax, electricity tariff and Aavin milk price.

And the people are paying toll fees, which is increasing periodically. The government has resorted to indirect taxing to squeeze the people to enhance its revenue.

In the AIADMK's 10 years of regime, the government did not increase the road tax.

"On seeing the DMK government's move it looks like that the government is trying its best to snatch away even the last penny from the people of the state, " he said and questioned why the DMK government is yet to reduce petrol price by Rs 5/ per litre to honour its poll promises. He said the government should keep the welfare of the people in mind and drop its plans to increase the road tax.