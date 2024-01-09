EPS heads meeting with district secretaries at AIADMK HQ

CHENNAI: To devise strategies ahead of Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK supremo Edappadi K Palaniswami is chairing a meeting with the party's district secretaries at the headquarters in Royapettah.



It is worth noting that EPS recently met the party's IT Wing functionaries last Thursday. He instructed them to refrain from posting derogatory content and fake news 'unlike their rivals'.

The meeting begun with EPS paying respects to party's founder MG Ramachandran and former chief J Jayalalithaa. Discussions about alliance talks and parties that can be approached for a coalition too is likely to have taken place.