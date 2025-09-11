EPS goes for the kill as Sengottaiyan’s ill-advised Delhi visit backfires

CHENNAI: Stamping his authority by removing Erode strongman KA Sengottaiyan from party posts for issuing a 10-day ultimatum to reunite the AIADMK's divided factions, General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has initiated a quiet purge of Sengottaiyan's loyalists.

So far, he has removed former MP V Sathyabama and ten others from their party positions, and expelled two more from primary membership, a move reminiscent of the way he ousted VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran, and O Panneerselvam along with their close associates.

Fearing disciplinary action and political isolation, several functionaries from Sengottaiyan's camp, including former minister KP Anbalagan and Bhavani Sagar MLA Bannari, have since met Palaniswami to express their support.

Sengottaiyan's trip to Delhi and his meetings with Union Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have only dented his political standing in the western belt and across the state.

"It was an ill-advised move, and it backfired. Instead of rallying cadres on the ground, he went to Delhi seeking BJP support, which damaged his credibility," said former MP KC Palanisamy, who had backed Sengottaiyan's call to reunite cadres under MGR's 'Two-Leaves'.

A couple of Sengottaiyan's supporters, including a senior functionary from Gobichettipalayam, expressed disappointment after his return. "He undermined our support by leaning on the BJP. No true AIADMK cadre will justify any action that bolsters the DMK's narrative that we're slaves to the BJP," said a party veteran.

His Delhi visit, some say, has only further strengthened EPS's image as the most capable leader among those vying for control.

Political analyst and former bureaucrat Balachandran said, "Edappadi is clear, he wants to be the sole, unchallenged leader. He knows a return of OPS, Sasikala or Dhinakaran would threaten his position. Despite BJP pressure, he has firmly resisted."

"After failing with OPS and Sasikala, the BJP is now playing the Sengottaiyan card. It's clear the saffron party wants to weaken the AIADMK and establish itself as Tamil Nadu's second power centre," he said, adding, "We'll have to wait and watch; more are expected to rally behind Sengottaiyan in the coming days."