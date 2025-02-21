EPS gives clarion call to hail mother tongue Tamil, oppose imposition of any language on Tamils

CHENNAI: On International Mother Language Day, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that let everyone resolve with the rational policy of ‘Tamil at heart – English to the World!’ to overcome any force that seeks to impose a language upon us.

Amidst the ongoing war of words over linguistic issues and the tussle between the State and Union Governments concerning the National Educational Policy and the three-language policy, EPS’s social media message takes on added significance. “On International Mother Language Day, which celebrates linguistic and cultural diversity, we all honour and revere our mother tongue, Tamil,” Palaniswami said in his post.

He went on to say, “We respect all languages and the sentiments of the people who speak them, treating everyone with equality. At the same time, we will not allow anyone to impose any language upon us. Let us resolve to succeed with the rational bilingual policy of ‘Tamil at heart – English to the World!’”

Also Read: Annamalai stresses on importance of mother tongue on International Mother Language Day

He also shared a card featuring the autograph of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, along with his signature “Tamizh Vellum – Annadurai” (Tamil will win), alongside images of former CMs M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.