Annamalai stresses on importance of mother tongue on International Mother Language Day

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday underscored the significance of promoting one's mother tongue and learning multiple languages on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

“The celebration of International Mother Language Day, observed annually on February 21 since 2000, serves as a poignant reminder of the imperative to safeguard the fundamental right of individuals to their mother tongue,” he emphasised in a social media post.

"Our mother tongue is the quintessential vessel through which our thoughts, creativity, and emotions are expressed. It is the cornerstone of our identity and plays a pivotal role in shaping our worldview," Annamalai noted.

He further stressed that imparting education in one's mother tongue is essential for fostering cognitive skills and enhancing learning outcomes.

"When education is delivered in the language that a person speaks, it facilitates a deeper understanding of concepts, promotes critical thinking, and enables individuals to express themselves more effectively," Annamalai explained.

The BJP leader also highlighted the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) emphasis on multilingualism through mother tongue.

Annamalai also lauded the NEP 2020, which prioritises primary education in the mother tongue up to Class V.

"This visionary policy initiative is a significant step towards promoting linguistic diversity, preserving cultural heritage, and empowering individuals to become active participants in the global knowledge economy," he observed.

Further, Annamalai exhorted the people of Tamil Nadu to take pride in their mother tongue, Tamil, and to strive towards creating a multilingual society where individuals can learn and appreciate multiple languages.