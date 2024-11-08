EPS forms 10-member panel to boost AIADMK at grassroots

CHENNAI: To further strengthen AIADMK at the grassroots, the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has constituted a 10-member committee to review village-level units comprising wards and zones.

The committee headed by party deputy general secretary K P Munusamy would also interact with party functionaries and seek their suggestions to further strengthen the party, sources said. They have been asked to review the activities of the various wings of the party, to prepare for the 2026 Assembly polls.

The committee would also check the disbursement of membership cards to the cadre during their field inspections and then submit its report about the inspections on December 7, Palaniswami said in a statement.

EPS issued this clarion call to take necessary measures to strengthen the party and also expose the ruling DMK in an obvious attempt to whip up anti-incumbency ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, sources added.

Senior leaders, including Dindigul C Srinivasan, Natham R Viswanathan, P Thangamani, S P Velumani, D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam and B Valarmathi will be the members of the committee.

Members of the committee have been asked by the party chief to travel across the state and meet the functionaries in all 82 district units. The district secretaries have been asked to facilitate the committee to carry out the exercise in their respective districts. Palaniswami also appealed to the district secretaries saying that this is an important exercise of the party.

The statement comes a day after a meeting with district secretaries was held at party headquarters in Chennai.