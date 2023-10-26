EPS, OPS flays TN govt, police over hurling of molotov cocktail at Raj Bhavan gate

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the alleged attack by hurling Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) at the gate of Raj Bhavan and said it was shocking. The attack targeting the Raj Bhavan, has raised questions over the safety and dignity of the state that was known as land of peace.

The police arrested a habitual offender, M Vinod (alias) Karukka Vinod (42) of Teynampet, in connection with the incident and detained him.

The Wednesday incident took place ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Governor's office indicates the inefficiency of the state intelligence and police department under the DMK regime in extending security to the premises of the Raj Bhavan.

It further escalates the fear among the people that the state has entered into the list of unsafe states in the country, said Palaniswami in his social media post.

It was learnt that the person, who was arrested in connection with the incident, was released from the prison a couple of days ago. So, suspicion cropped up that the person had planned to bomb the Raj Bhavan during his incarceration itself and it confirms a large conspiracy behind the attack, he further said. "The incident, a day before the President's visit to the Governor's office, is an example of the breakdown of law and order in the state, " he further said.

Joining the issue, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam registered his strong protest over the incident and said that anti-social and rowdy elements have gained ground in the state since the DMK came to power. Amidst growing incidents of brutal murders, the situation went to the limit that petrol bomb was hurled in front of Raj Bhavan.

In the AIADMK regime, the state police were functioning effectively and their policing was compared to Scotland Yard. Now, the situation has gone awry in the DMK regime.

Referring to the arrest of Vinod in connection with the incident, Panneerselvam said that it was found out that he was booked under the Goondas Act for hurling a petrol bomb at the BJP's state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar in February last year. He repeated such an act after coming out of the prison a few days ago. "It shows the police had failed to monitor the activities of such criminal elements, " said Panneerselvam and criticised the police department for allegedly failing in their duty.

This incident shows the DMK government is handling the criminals with kid gloves. And this gave the rowdy elements to even attack the premises of the Governor's Office, he further said and demanded the Chief Minister to ensure no such incidents repeat in the future.