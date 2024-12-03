EPS flays TN govt over washed away bridge across Thenpennai River

CHENNAI: Stating that the newly built bridge across the Thenpennai River in Tiruvannamalai district, which was washed away in the flood following Cyclone Fengal that triggered heavy downpours in the region, stands as testimony to the DMK government’s “collection, corruption, and commission” model, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said Chief Minister M K Stalin should take this as a lesson and ensure that the government does not compromise on the quality of bridges that will be built in the future.

Sharing the visuals of the remains of the bridge, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore and opened to the public on September 2, on X, Palaniswami said the bridge, which was supposed to stand for years and benefit the people, was washed away in a single flood within just 90 days.

“It serves as evidence of the poor quality of bridges being constructed under this government,” he said, strongly condemning the government for “failing to ensure the durability of the structure that was built across the river for public use.”