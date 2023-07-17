EPS flays TN govt over custodial death of construction labour, demands probe

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday slammed the DMK government over the custodial death of a 30 year-old construction worker in M Kallupatti police station in Madurai district and demanded the government to conduct a proper inquiry into the incidents and take stern action against those responsible for the death of the youth.

Nearly 20 deaths have been reported in the police stations in the state since the DMK came to power.

These deaths occurred under mysterious circumstances.

However, the government had failed to take appropriate measures to prevent such deaths, said Palaniswami in a statement.

Listing out some of the deaths allegedly due to custodial torture in Myladuthurai, Dharmapuri, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai and Chennai districts, the LoP said relatives of the Vettan, a native of Seelnayakanpatti, had taken him for an inquiry during the late hours of Saturday.

He died under mysterious circumstances after returning home the following day.

While the family members of the victim claimed that he had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the police station, the police rejected it and said Vettan died of cardiac arrest, he said and demanded a probe into the death of the youth under mysterious circumstances.

"Why did the police keep Vettan, who was not involved in any cases, for a long period in the station for enquiry?" he asked and demanded for a detailed inquiry to punish those responsible for the death of the youth.