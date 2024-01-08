EPS flays TN govt for not taking proactive measures to end TNSTC workers strike

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to hold yet another round of talks with the unions of the TN state transport corporation workers to end their strike to ensure the people return to their respective native places to celebrate Pongal festival with their families.

The government's proactive measures and hold yet another round of talks with the unions to end the strike, which would commence from the early morning on Tuesday, said Palaniswami in a statement.

The union representatives put forth reasonable demands to withdraw their strike, he said and pointed out that the workers representative listed out six of their demands regarding arrears of dearness allowance for 96 months to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore for the retired workers.

"The workers have come down by stating that they will withdraw the strike if the government disburses the revised dearness allowance from this month. They are ready to hold talks regarding the pending arrears of the DA for a period of 96 months and other demands after Pongal, " said Palaniswami and hit out that this government's "inhumane approach" for not meeting the single demand of the workers for time being and it is strongly condemnable.

Joining the issue, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the CM to intervene in the issue and hold talks with the trade unions directly to resolve the issues.