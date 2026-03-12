EPS flays Tamil Nadu government over food poisoning at school

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday slammed the DMK government over the incident in Coimbatore where the students of a school were hospitalised, allegedly due to food poisoning, on March 10.
In a statement, Palaniswami condemned the incident in which 43 government school students were hospitalised after consuming allegedly substandard midday meals.
The former chief minister said he has been repeatedly highlighting how the DMK-run State government has been turning a blind eye on poor quality of food distributed at government schools.
He called on the government to ensure that the affected students received proper and timely medical treatment. Palaniswami also appealed to the public to use the upcoming elections to punish the DMK government.