EPS flays State, Central govts over exclusion of TN tableau at R Day parade

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the state and central governments for the exclusion of the Tamil Nadu tableau at the Republic Day Parade in the national capital.

The tableau of Tamil Nadu, reflecting its rich culture and heritage, was part of the R Day parade during the AIADMK regime, said Palaniswami in his post on X and slammed MK Stalin's government for the exclusion of the state's tableau on January 26 at Delhi.

The letheragic approach of the DMK regime had once again led to the exclusion of the state's tableau at the R Day parade. It is strongly condemnable, he said, and also criticised the Centre for not granting approval for Tamil Nadu's tableau this year also.