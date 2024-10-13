EPS flays DMK regime over misappropriation of funds from Tholkudi Thittam

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami came down heavily on Chief Minister M K Stalin and his regime over the allegedly corrupt practice in implementing the Rs 1,000 crore Tholkudi Thittam, which was designed to improve the socio-economic standard of the tribals.

Without taking up or completing works under Tholkudi Thittam, several crores of rupees have been siphoned off, said Palaniswami in a statement.

Instead of carrying out recruitment drive to fill the vacant posts in the department through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or seniority basis, the government filled around 90 vacant posts - district managers, deputy managers and technical assistants - in the last two years for a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 to 90,000, said Palaniswami in a statement.

The government has also established a centralised kitchen in Chennai by entering into an agreement with a private player and supplying food to the ADW students' hostels.

By such a move, the government denied employment opportunities to the SC/ST community to the posts of cook and assistants in these hostels.

Now the government is contemplating to replicate the scheme in other cities in the state, he charged.

"I strongly condemn the CM for remaining as a mute spectator against the elements misappropriating the funds, " he said and demanded the CM to act against such ill practice and implement the schemes effective for the welfare of the SC/ST.