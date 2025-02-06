EPS flays DMK govt over sexual assault of minor in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl by her teachers in Krishnagiri district, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government had failed to ensure the safety of the girl students in government education institutions.

It should take full responsibility for the shocking incident and the CM to tender an apology to the people of the state for failing to guarantee the safety of the female students.

In his social media post, Palaniswami demanded the government to ensure a maximum punishment for the three persons arrested for sexually assaulting the female student.

When he flagged the issues regarding the safety of the female students in the government education institutions, the ministers retaliated that "Edappadi Palaniswami is creating a panic". Now, what will they say, the former CM questioned?

The present regime had pushed the state to the limit that there was no safety for women anywhere in the State. The Stalin-model government should be ashamed of this, he further said

Shocking and disturbing, says Annamalai

Meanwhile, Annamalai expressed outrage and deep concern over the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old government school student by her teachers.

Describing the incident as ‘shocking’ and ‘disturbing’, Annamalai lamented the failure of society to protect its most vulnerable members.

"The fact that teachers, who are entrusted with the responsibility of educating and mentoring children, could allegedly commit such a heinous crime, is a stark reminder of our collective failure as a society, " he said.

Annamalai also highlighted the alarming rise in teenage pregnancies in Tamil Nadu, citing a report published in the Tamil Nadu Journal of Public Health and Medical Research and demanded that the DMK government take immediate action to dismiss all those involved in the alleged crime, initiate strict legal proceedings, and appoint members to the Child Welfare Board in all districts across Tamil Nadu.