EPS flays CM, says state number one in borrowings only

COIMBATORE: Slamming the DMK for increasing the debt burden of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said Tamil Nadu has become the number one state in India in borrowings.

Addressing a gathering of party members in Salem, Palaniswami accused inefficiency of Chief Minister MK Stalin and mismanagement to be the reason behind increased borrowings. “The state is also number one in corruption. The DMK Ministers are scared as they may face action anytime for corruption,” he said.

Referring to remarks by Stalin blaming the central government for not giving funds to carry out flood relief works, Palaniswami questioned why MPs of DMK and its alliance parties failed to exert adequate pressure in the Parliament to get funds for relief works.

“During the Cauvery water row, the AIADMK MPs raised the issue continuously in Parliament and got the issue resolved,” he said.

Taking an indirect dig at expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, the Leader of the Opposition said some traitors attempted treachery by joining hands with DMK. “You know very well who it is? Those traitors voted against the AIADMK government, but it was proved that no one can destroy the AIADMK, which is run by cadre,” he said.

Further slamming dynasty politics of the DMK and calling it as a corporate company, Palaniswami said only the family members of M Karunanidhi can become chief ministers. “The objective of DMK is not to serve people, but serve only its family members. Salem is a fort of AIADMK and DMK is dreaming of capturing it,” he added.