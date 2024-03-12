EPS flays BJP, Congress dual stand over Cauvery water dispute

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami strongly condemned remarks made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Karnataka BJP leader C T Ravi over providing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

"This reflects the historic dual stand and hypocritical nature of National Parties in inter-state issues," Palaniswami said in his social media post in response to statements of deputy CM of Karnataka and BJP leader against sharing of Cauvery Water with the TN.

Unlike the DMK, which has been continuously mute and giving up the rights of the state, the AIADMK has continuously been firm in ensuring the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and shall never allow any measures that would lead to the desertification of the entire Cauvery Delta region of Tamil Nadu. "I request TN Chief Minister M K Stalin to take necessary legal measures and ensure that our rights over Cauvery are preserved," he said.