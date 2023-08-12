EPS flags off campaign van for Madurai meet

COIMBATORE: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday flagged off a campaign vehicle to publicise the party’s State conference in Madurai, which will be held on August 20.

On the day of launch, the vehicle toured around Salem and was accompanied by party workers on their vehicles. The vehicle is likely to tour across the state to encourage people to participate in the Madurai conference in large numbers.

The mega-conference, being the first one to be organised after Edappadi K Palaniswami became the general secretary, is expected to be a show of strength for AIADMK in Southern districts, where the party is perceived to be weak.

