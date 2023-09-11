EPS files defamation suit against Min.Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: The AIADMK general secretary and the leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) filed a defamation case against minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for derragotary remarks and dropping his (EPS) name in connection with Kodanad dacoity and murder case.

EPS contends that the statement released by Udhayanidhi Stalin on September 7 countering the Sanatan Dharma row, contains defaming words used against him in connection with the Kodanad murder case in a motive to taint his image.

EPS also sought to issue a gag order on Udhayanidhi Stalin to prohibit from commenting on him and demanded Rs.1.10 crores for defaming his image.

To explain his stand regarding his recent remarks on Sanatan Dharma's speech, Udhayanidhi Stalin released a statement on September 7.

In that statement, Udhayanidhi also mentioned EPS's name and said that he (EPS) cannot hide himself long in the goat's beard hoping to escape the Kodanand dacoity cum murder case.

Further, he also wrote that EPS should remember what will happen if the goat disappears one day.

Aggrieved by his comments EPS filed a defamation case against the minister and the scion of DMK.