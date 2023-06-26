EPS files contempt plea in Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered two police officers to file a counter affidavit to a contempt petition filed by the opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The case was listed before Justice Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras High Court(MHC).

The Justice granted time to the police officers to file the counter affidavit till July 7, 2023.

On the charges of providing false information about his wealth and education in the 2021 election affidavit, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered FIR against former chief minister Palaniswami.

Later, Salem Magistrate issued an interim order to the CCB not to precipitate the issue, to a revision petition filed by Palaniswami.

However, Edappadi K. Palaniswami moved the MHC, filed a contempt of court petition against Salem CCB inspector D. Pushparani and sub-inspector C. Gunasekar for disobeying an interim order given by the Salem Magistrate, not to precipitate a case registered against him.

According to Palaniswami, the police officers had asked to the manager of Indian Bank, Fairlands Main Branch, on May 8, seeking details of the accounts held by him over there. Subsequently, they reached Sri Vasavi College in Erode where he had pursued his bachelor’s degree course, said in his petition.

This was a contumacious act by the police officers and against the interim order, the petition reads.

Observing this, the Justice directed the two CCB police officials to file a counter affidavit before July 7, 2023