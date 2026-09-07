EPS eyes Executive Council meet next month, steps up bypoll work

The AIADMK chief assured party men that by-polls aren't expected any time soon, citing the court cases, and asked the cadre to use the time to effectively prepare the ground.

Chairing a consultative meeting of district secretaries at the party headquarters in Chennai, Palaniswami directed them to convene meetings in their respective districts, accelerate organisational activities and strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

He asked newly appointed district secretaries to maintain unity among cadres and work collectively to strengthen the organisation. They were also directed to fill vacant posts at various levels of the party in their respective districts.

Following the meeting at the party headquarters, Palaniswami held separate discussions with district secretaries from the six Assembly constituencies where by-elections are expected. At the meetings held at his Royapettah residence, he reviewed the political situation in the constituencies and the party’s preparedness for the electoral battle.

Palaniswami said the by-elections were unlikely to be held immediately and that the local body elections in the State could also be postponed. He, however, asked party functionaries to remain prepared for both elections.

The meeting took on added significance as AIADMK deputy general secretaries Natham R Viswanathan and SP Velumani, dissenters unhappy about getting their district secretary posts back, did not attend. Organisation secretary CVe Shanmugam was also absent, reviving speculation about continuing differences between some senior leaders and Palaniswami.

The AIADMK chief also discussed arrangements for statewide celebrations to mark the 118th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian leader C N Annadurai.