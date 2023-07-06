EPS expels party functionary for hosting Annamalai

CHENNAI: The AIADMK party on Thursday expelled Villupuram district Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai secretary S Murali for violating the party code.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, said S Murali (alias) Raghuraman has been removed from the primary membership of the party for acting against the interest of the party.

He also urged the party functionaries to sever their ties with him.

Sources in the party said Murali had organised a wedding ceremony for poor couples on the premises of his school campus near Tindivanam a couple of days ago. He invited Annamalai as the chief guest for the programme.

It did not go down well with the state leadership. Following this, the party leadership had taken the step. It may be recalled that the AIADMK recently passed a resolution against Annamalai for his disparaging statement on former CM and party supremo J Jayalalithaa.