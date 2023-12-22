EPS doing cheap politics even during distress: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday accused Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami of engaging in "cheap politics" even when the state was reeling under the impact of deluge in Chennai and southern districts.

Speaking at the Christmas celebration organized by the DMK minority wing in the city late Friday, Stalin said that Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami was engaging in "cheap politics" even at such times when the state has witnessed historically unprecedented rains.

Arguing that even opposition parties like AIADMK must work along with the government in such times of extreme distress, the CM said, "No one came forward like that. Even when they were the ruling party during the Covid pandemic, they did not go on the field. Only the opposition DMK went to the people through 'Ondrinaivom Va' program."

Taking exception to Palaniswami's recent statement that the AIADMK was the saviour of the minorities, Stalin said, "He has developed a newfound love for the minorities. He blindly supported CAA, Article 370 abrogation and triple talaq. He justified that he did due to alliance obligation. Now, he is pretending not to be in alliance with the BJP. Did he speak against the BJP? No. People would not be deceived by his drama. INDIA will form a government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."