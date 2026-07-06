EPS dodges as Delta seeks TTV induction

However, Palaniswami did not give any clear indication on whether the proposal would be considered, saying that Dhinakaran is already running an independent political entity.

Responding to the suggestion, Palaniswami reportedly said that Dhinakaran is the general secretary of another political party, without clarifying whether the proposal was under consideration.

The demand comes amid growing concern within the AIADMK following its poor show in the recently concluded Assembly elections and leaders leaving the party in search of greener pastures. The party has suffered an image crisis following a series of defections, bringing the count to 6 sitting MLAs, including C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabhaskar. Several former MLAs, district secretaries and senior functionaries have also switched to the ruling party.

Senior leaders CVe Shanmugam and SP Velumani had earlier urged Palaniswami to convene the party's executive committee and general council meetings to review the poll debacle and chart the future course. Instead, the AIADMK chief announced district-wise consultative meetings with office-bearers to assess the reasons for the electoral setback and discuss organisational strengthening.