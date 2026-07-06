EPS dodges as Delta seeks TTV induction

CHENNAI: A section of AIADMK office-bearers from Thanjavur district on Monday (July 6) urged AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to bring AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran back into the party, arguing that such a move would strengthen the AIADMK in the Delta and southern districts amid exodus to the TVK.
However, Palaniswami did not give any clear indication on whether the proposal would be considered, saying that Dhinakaran is already running an independent political entity.
Responding to the suggestion, Palaniswami reportedly said that Dhinakaran is the general secretary of another political party, without clarifying whether the proposal was under consideration.
The demand comes amid growing concern within the AIADMK following its poor show in the recently concluded Assembly elections and leaders leaving the party in search of greener pastures. The party has suffered an image crisis following a series of defections, bringing the count to 6 sitting MLAs, including C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabhaskar. Several former MLAs, district secretaries and senior functionaries have also switched to the ruling party.
Senior leaders CVe Shanmugam and SP Velumani had earlier urged Palaniswami to convene the party's executive committee and general council meetings to review the poll debacle and chart the future course. Instead, the AIADMK chief announced district-wise consultative meetings with office-bearers to assess the reasons for the electoral setback and discuss organisational strengthening.
As part of the exercise, Palaniswami held consultations with Thanjavur district functionaries at the party headquarters on Monday.
According to party sources, several office-bearers suggested that Dhinakaran should be readmitted into the AIADMK, saying he continues to enjoy considerable support in the Delta and southern districts and that his return could help consolidate the party's vote base.
During the meeting, Palaniswami also criticised leaders who left the AIADMK, alleging they were doing so to protect their personal interests, safeguard their property, and secure political positions.
Speculation over a possible AIADMK-AMMK merger has resurfaced after the Assembly election defeat. Dhinakaran was expelled from the AIADMK in 2017 during the political turmoil following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in a second instance after he was chucked out of the party by the AIADMK supremo way back in 2011.
During the 2026 Assembly polls, BJP brokered peace between Edappadi Palaniswami and Dhinakaran, with the latter even calling bete noire 'annan' (brother) at political rallies.
Dhinakaran has maintained cordial relations with EPS and the party, saying that he will stand by it during this difficult time of alleged poaching by the ruling party.