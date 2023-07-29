EPS deputing Udhayakumar strong message to BJP chief

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is sending across a message to former IPS officer tuned politician K Annamalai that he was no match for him by deputing RB Udhayakumar to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the state BJP leader’s ‘En Mann En Makkal’ campaign in Rameswaram on Friday.

Annamalai invited Leader of Opposition Palaniswami and leaders of alliance parties for the inauguration of the padayatra, which would culminate on January 11. However, the leaders of other allies such as PMK and DMDK avoided the inauguration of the padayatra planned in five phases citing prior commitments and maintaining a safe distance from the saffron party.

Senior AIADMK leaders in the state, said the BJP leader’s campaign is nothing but “self-promotion campaign.” It would not bring any good to his party or alliance.

“The national party is still facing a stiff fight from NOTA in elections. This campaign will not help the BJP in the political front. They will be shown the mirror in the days to come,” said a former minister, preferring anonymity. He, however, said that the AIADMK party leadership was under “political compulsion” to stick to the alliance. The cadre are unhappy over Palaniswami’s decision to continue in the alliance.

Another party functionary said the reason behind EPS attending the NDA leaders meeting sharing dais next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to show his “political importance and might” and staying away from Annamalai’s campaign was to show him his place in the political landscape of the Dravidian land. “The party cadre will teach Annamalai a lesson in the coming election,” said a former district secretary in the northern district.

Differing from his former cabinet colleagues, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said there is “no hidden agenda” behind the absence of party general secretary Palaniswami, who was one of the special invitees for the campaign. “It is BJP’s political campaign. Being an alliance party, our leader sent a senior functionary to represent the party,” said Jayakumar.

Meanwhile, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s supporter V Pugazhendhi said it was a self-publicity campaign of Annamalai. It would turn into a grand failure and expose the political immaturity of the BJP state president.