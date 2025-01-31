EPS demands withdrawal of Waqf Bill, calls it an ‘unacceptable’ act

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government to drop the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

He stated that the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC), headed by Jagdambika Pal, approved the Bill, rejecting several amendments proposed by opposition members. It is an unacceptable act, he said. It amounted to snatching away the rights of the Muslim community, the AIADMK chief added.

The property of the Waqf Board was donated by philanthropists from the community for religious activities, welfare, and the development of their community. The members of the community have full rights to enjoy its benefits, and outsiders have no rights over it, said Palaniswami.

The Bill, moved by the BJP government to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, would take away the rights of the community, Palaniswami said and added that it would encourage encroachment of Waqf Board property and create fear among the Muslim community.

Though the Centre claims its efforts are aimed at protecting the minority’s property, the community is opposed to it and expressing concerns about the Centre’s actions. Hence, the Centre should respect the sentiments and feelings of the community and withdraw the proposals submitted to Parliament.