EPS demands white paper on Committees constituted by DMK regime

CHENNAI: Calling the DMK government as "Kuzhu (committee) government", Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the government to publish white paper on the number of committees constituted and how they were aiding the government.

Taking part in the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address in the Assembly on Wednesday, Palaniswami ridiculed the DMK regime as "Kuzhu" government. It constituted 52 committees since it came to power. "We want the government to publish a white paper on the number of committees constituted and what are the outcomes. The government should give detailed information on how many of the committee served its purpose and submitted their reports and what are the actions taken based on the reports, " Palaniswami said.

He charged that the DMK regime has been forming the committee to deflect the issues instead of addressing it.

He also demanded the government to publish a white paper on Global Investor Meet and the foreign trip of the Chief Minister M K Stalin to attract investments.

Responding to Palaniswami, senior minister and leader of the House Duraimurugan said no government refrained forming committees. "The AIADMK regime too formed committees to look into various issues and policies and the DMK government is doing the same, " said the minister that evoked laughter among the legislators on either side and brought the topic to an end.

90% of poll promises not implemented: EPS

EPS critcised that the ruling party misleading the people that 98% of of its poll promises have been implement, but the fact is that 90% of the promises were not materalised and incomplete. He listed out 16 poll promises such as renewal of old pension scheme for government employees, abolishing of NEET, and implementation of Sethu Samuthiram project and said that these poll promises were yet to be implemented. The DMK regime implemented only 10% of its poll promises till date, he said.