EPS demands to solve issues of delta farmers who cultivate Kuruvai crops

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the DMK government to solve various issues of the delta farmers, who will be cultivating Kuruvai crops this year.

Pointing out that every year 125 TMC water is required for Kuruvai cultivation in about 5.25 lakh acres, he said for which 99.74 TMC water will be released from Mettur dam and the remaining quantity will be fulfilled by rains and groundwater availability.

"Therefore, every year the government should take steps to ensure enough water for Kuruvai cultivation based on the availability of water in Mettur dam and consulting about rain forecasts with the Met department", he said and alleged that this year the government has released the water from the reservoir without consulting with weather officials.

Claiming that this August, the government has released only 10,000 cusecs of water from the Mettur dam. The farmers, who cultivated crops at the banks of the river benefited and others suffered loss, EPS said.

"They (delta farmers) have incurred huge losses and have become debtors due to loans from cooperative banks", he said.

Stating that as on August 26, 2023, a total of 54.91 feet of water was available in the Mettur dam against its total capacity of 120 feet, which was not enough for Kuruvai cultivation, the leader of the opposition in the house said, "the DMK government has not opened its mouth that what has to be done for those farmers, who cultivate Samba crops".

Palaniswami also alleged that the state government also did not provide crop insurance for Kuruvai cultivation, which has betrayed the farmers.

"If the DMK continues to adopt a lethargic approach in this issue, the AIADMK would stage a protest to save the delta farmers", he said.