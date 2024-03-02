EPS demands to send convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to their required destinations

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the DMK government to allow the three convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who were released from the Jail and staying here, to go to their preferred destinations.



The AIADMK leader pointed out that though Jayakumar, Murugan and Robert Payas, who were in the jail for 32 years, were released as per the Supreme Court order, still they were staying at the special camp at Trichy.

Blaming the DMK government, which should take the responsibility for the death of Santhan, who was also released, Palaniswami alleged the authorities in the State government failed to get the necessary clearance from the Centre in time for Santhan to be with the family in his native to spend his last days.

Palaniswami said despite their (convicts) request that they could not settle in Sri Lanka due to security threats and other issues and for allowing them to go to other countries where their family members live, the DMK government has not taken any decision till in this regard.

"It was also reported that the convicts, who were in the camp, had lodged several times to the authorities concerned for taking them to Sri Lankan Embassy for seeking help, till now no action was taken in this regard", he alleged, adding "even this DMK government did not heeded to their request for morning exercise walk".

"Therefore, the state government should take steps to send Jayakumar, Murugan and Robert Payas to their requested places so that they would spend the rest of their lives with their relatives", he added.