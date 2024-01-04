EPS demands to hold talks with trade unions to end transport employees' strike from Jan 9

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday condemned the DMK government for allegedly delaying the talks with the representatives of trade unions in the transport corporation to reverse their decision to go on strike from January 9.

He demanded the State government to respond to the traders union and hold talks with them to end the strike, which has been announced ahead of the Pongal festival.

Ahead of the assembly polls in 2021, the DMK promised to resolve the issues and reintroduce the old age pension scheme and arrears within 100 days of their government.

However, the present dispensation had completed half of its tenure. But it did not honour its poll promise, said Palaniswami in a statement.

He noted that the previous AIADMK regime held multiple talks with the representatives regarding the issue. However, it came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic followed by the elections.

He also criticised the state government for not announcing a cash bonus along with the Pongal gift hamper.

He also demanded the government to disburse Rs 5,000 as a Pongal gift to the people in the southern districts, whose livelihoods were affected due to the recent flood, to help them to celebrate the festival.

The government should procure sugarcane from the cane growers to avoid middlemen and ensure quality items in the gift hampers.

District Secretaries meeting on January 9

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to hold a meeting with the district secretaries on January 9 at party headquarters in Chennai. He asked the district secretaries to attend the meeting without fail. Party insiders said that the meeting would be focused on election preparedness.