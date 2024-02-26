EPS demands TN police to probe Jaffer Sadiq’s role and his network in TN

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said the people of the State were shocked to learn that A R Jaffer Sadiq, a functionary of the ruling party, was part of an international drug cartel and he has been wielding enormous influence in Tamil Nadu and moved closely with the top brass of the state police by using his close association with the first family of the DMK.

Palaniswami demanded Tamil Nadu police, without bowing down to political pressure, should act immediately to unearth the chain of link of the cartel in Tamil Nadu.

"It should either join hands with the central agencies or carry out an independent investigation to track down the entire network of the cartel and bring them before the law," he said.

He pointed out the media reports on the role of Sadiq in the drug cartel and said that the sleuths of the Narcotic wing arrested Sadiq's associates and launched a manhunt for him.

"A detailed investigation should be carried out to find out the links of Sadiq and with whom he shared the ill-gotten money," he said and pointed out Sadiq was producer of the movie "Travel of women Mangai" that was directed by Krithiga Udhayanidhi.

"Tamil Nadu has turned into the epicentre of drugs under the DMK regime," he said and the link of the absconding DMK functionary in the international drug cartel gives an indication why the State police was unable to end the indiscriminate sale of drugs, ganja despite carrying out "Operation Ganja 0.1. 0.2, 0.3 and 0.4'.