EPS demands TN govt to take stern, sustained measures to free state from drugs

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami on Friday denounced the DMK regime over the seizure of a large consignment of drugs in Chennai and Madurai and urged the state police and Narcotics Control Bureau of India to take stern action to free the state from clutches of drugs and international drug cartel.

Palaniswami urged the slueth of the central agency and the TN police to act swiftly and conduct raids in each district and confiscate all the narcotics spread in TN.

"Do take stringent action against these unapologetic criminals, without any discrimination. Take appropriate legal action, and strive hard to make TN a drug-free state," he said in his social media post.

He came down heavily on Chief Minister M K Stalin on the backdrop of the international drug cartel and its link to the state and demanded him to "wake up" and take concentrated and sustained measures to end the free flow of drugs in the state.