EPS demands TN govt to release water from Mullaiperiyar dam for irrigation

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to release water from Mullaiperiyar reservoir for the irrigation purpose in Theni district. He further said the party would stage a protest on December 14 at Uthamapalayam putting forth the same demand.

Keeping the welfare of the farming community in Theni district, the DMK government should release water under the 18th canal, PTR canal and Thanthai Periyar canal to benefit irrigation. It would directly benefit farming activities in 11,600 and indirectly in 50,000 acres in the watershed area, said Palaniswami in a statement.

Calling the DMK regime as "anti-farmers", the former chief minister charged that farmers in the region were in a state of anguish over the lethargic attitude of the government in releasing the water for irrigation on time.

In the AIADMK regime, water from the reservoir was released on time to aid the farmers to take up cultivation without any hindrance. However, the present dispensation was not meeting the expectations and needs of the farmers. This kind of approach strongly condemnable, he added.

AIADMK to hold protest on Dec 14 at Uthamapalayam

Deputy opposition leader and former minister R B Udhayakumar along with senior party functionaries would participate in the demonstration, said Palaniswami and urged the party cadres from the region to participate in large number to register to protect the rights of the farmers.