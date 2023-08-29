EPS demands TN govt to relax rules to permit construction of new houses in Nagercoil

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the Tamil Nadu government to relax the existing rules to permit demolition of old structures and build new houses in the Nagercoil corporation limit.



Several buildings in Nagercoil corporation limit are in bad condition. Many of them are on the verge of crumbling down. However, the urban local body is not giving permission to take up construction activities and TANGEDCO also refrain from extending electricity connections. This put the people in despair, said Palaniswami in a statement.

Recalling the AIADMK regime upgrading Nagercoil municipality into corporation in September 2018, Palaniswami said that more than 3000 applications, seeking approval for construction of new buildings, are pending before the officials concerned.

Senior officials of the town planning authority held a meeting over the issue five months ago, but no action has been taken till date. The issue was flagged in the state assembly on April 11 this year. The minister for housing and urban development assured appropriate action. However, no action has been taken till date, he further said and demanded the government to address the issue at the earliest to find a permanent solution to the people of the corporation limit.