EPS demands TN govt to help farmers to save their mango groves in Krishnagiri district

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the Tamil Nadu government to extend helping hand to the mango growers in Krishnagiri district to save their mango trees by supplying water during the summer season. He insisted the government fix a minimum support price for mango growers for their produce.

Boasting himself as Deltakaran during election season is not suffice enough, he should take necessary measures during the summer season to save the mango trees that are withering due to insufficient watering, Palaniswami said in a statement to hit out at Chief Minister M K Stalin for calling himself "Deltakaran".

Palaniswami demanded the state government to supply water through tanker lorries to save the mango trees cultivated in 35,000 hectares in Krishnagiri district and 90% of them were rainfed crops. Around 1.30 lakh metric tonnes are harvested in a year.

"Nearly 30 varieties of mangoes are harvested from Krishnagiri. They are popular in both domestic and international markets. The mangoes are exported to 62 countries, particularly to gulf countries. The government is earning Rs 600 crore per year through foreign exchanges, " he said and continued that the mango growers were facing a bleak season due to insufficient rains and they are forced to buy tanker lorry water from water bodies to save the trees during this summer.

Hence, the government should take measures to aid the farmers and fix MSP for their produce to create a safe net for them.