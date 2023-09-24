EPS demands TN govt to drop legal action against youth protested for gangman posts

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded the DMK government to withdraw the cases filed against the youngsters, who protested demanding gangman posts in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), and appoint the candidates who had already passed the gangmen test.

The youth staged a protest on September 20 in front of the MLA office in Kolathur, which is Chief Minister M K Stalin's constituency, to draw the attention of the government to their plea.

They staged the protest in a peaceful manner to highlight that 800 of them were left out in the recruitment process despite having cleared the physical test, Palaniswami said in a statement.

It was learnt that the police are contemplating to issue show cause notice to the youths, who were arrested in connection with the protest, and the youth are worried that police action would have adverse impact in their future, he further said.

The LoP demanded the government to drop the plan of pursuing legal action against the job aspirants and immediately issue appointment orders to 5,237 candidates, who cleared the fitness test for the gangman post.