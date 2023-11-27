EPS demands TN govt to conduct fever camps to stop increase in dengue cases

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday hit out at the DMK government for allegedly not taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of dengue taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of dengue, blue fever ahead of the rainy season and demanded the government to act swiftly to conduct fever camps across the State to prevent the spread of dengue cases.

"There was an increase in dengue fever this season. For instance, there were 13 dengue cases reported in the Madurai Corporation limit on Sunday. Among the persons who tested positive for dengue were a one-year-old child and two small boys in Madurai City limit. There was an overall increase in the number of dengue cases in Madurai district and 67 cases have been reported on a single day in the Madurai district," said Palaniswami in a statement.

Stating that the increase in dengue cases was due to the failure of the government to conduct fever camps, Palaniswami said that several hundreds of persons were down with dengue in the last 30 days in the State.

He said that despite his earlier statements cautioning the government to take precautionary measures to stop the spreading of viral and dengue fever by conducting fever camps, the Tamil Nadu government failed to act.

Taking a dig at State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, the former Chief Minister said that the Minister conducted fever camps in namesake for a couple of days and returned to his routine of hosting marathons.