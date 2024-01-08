EPS demands TN govt to announce Rs 25k as compensation for crop damage per acre

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to dispatch officials of the agriculture and revenue departments to assess the damage to the crops in delta and southern districts, which witnessed heavy rains in the last couple of days, and announce compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre of damaged crops in the rains.

Apart from this, the government should take necessary measures to facilitate the farmers to get compensation from crop insurance.

The government should take appropriate measures to pump out rainwater from low-lying areas and help the people from flood affected areas in Sirkali, Vaitheeswaran Koil, Thiruvarur and surrounding areas.

He further said that crops in around 30,000 acres of land in Nagapattinam and 25,000 acres of lands in Mayiladuthurai districts.

He also demanded the state government to pump out rainwater from the government hospital in Thiruvarur district, where around 50 ante-natal mothers were admitted, he added.