EPS demands rollback of fees for special summer camps for students

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) for charging students for the special summer camps that it is conducting.

He demanded that the government revoke its decision to charge the students for the summer camps.

The SDAT had issued a notice stating that it would charge Rs 500 for students who enrolled in the summer camps held in Chennai and Rs 200 for those in other districts. It evoked strong objections from parents and students and it exposed the DMK government's drama that it has been encouraging talented students in sports and games, Palaniswami alleged.

"On the one hand, the DMK government is claiming that it is promoting sports while on another hand it is charging the students for the summer camps. It should roll back its decision and hold the camps free of cost," said Palaniswami.

