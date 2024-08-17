EPS demands not to merge Kallar schools with Education department

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday condemned the move by the DMK to merge Kallar schools with education department.

Stating that that Kallar schools have a long histroy from British period, he said at present there are 146 such schools in Madurai, 84 in Theni district and it is 62 in Dindigul, he said a total of 292 such schools functioning in these areas.

"In addition, there are 57 hostels were functioning to accomdates the students studying in Kallar schools," he added.

Palaniswami alleged that after DMK came to power, the state government in 2022 had tried to merge Kallar schools in the Education Department.

"When this initiated, all the Kallar community opposed it," he claimed.

He also said that the proposal to merge the Kallar schools with the school education department will deprive the basic rights including getting employment opportunities for that community.

"This has created shock among Kallar community," he said adding "therefore, the DMK government should immediately withdraw its proposal to merge the Kallar schools with education department."

Palaniswami said that if the proposal to merge Kallar schools with education department is not withdrawn, the AIADMK will be forced to organise protest.