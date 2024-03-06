EPS demands more stringent law to deter sexual assaults against children

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami on Wednesday strongly condemned the sexual assault and murder of a nine year-old girl in Puducherry and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

The girl, who was studying in class V, went missing on March 2 and her body was found in a drain near her house in Muthialpet on Tuesday. The preliminary report indicated the girl was sexually assaulted and murdered.

Invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 is not enough, there is a need for more stringent law to ensure highest punishment against persons indulging in such a barbaric act.

The impartial and stern action should deter such savage acts in the future, Palaniswami said in his social media post

"As one of your family members, I share your pain of the parents who were suffering from the loss of their child and express my deepest condolences to them," he said.