EPS demands more Chennai buses to KCBT

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the DMK government to operate more city buses to Kilambakkam bus terminus (KCBT).

Pointing out that the then AIADMK, which was in power, has made a layout of Kilambakkam bus terminus has ensured that all the basic facilities, including services of city buses, metro railway station, share auto facilities, restaurants would have been available for the public, the AIADMK leader said "however, Kilambakkam bus terminus was opened before it was totally fulfilled all the criteria".

Stating that outstation people staying in Chennai usually go to their native during the Pongal festival every year, Palaniswami said that since people could not reach Kilambakkam due to the nonavailability of especially city buses, they could not reach their destinations.

"Only those, who were rich, were able to hire taxis or autos to reach the terminus," he claimed.

The former CM said, "As an Opposition leader of the House, I have indicated all the defects in Kilambakkam bus stand several times. The DMK government did not bother even when the passengers highlighted their plight in the media recently."

"Therefore, the DMK government has to provide basic facilities including plying city buses, providing drinking water and food facilities in the Kilambakkam bus depot so that passengers would travel with satisfaction," he said.