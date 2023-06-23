EPS demands judicial inquest into custodial death of 26 yr-old youth

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday demanded a judicial inquest in the alleged custodial death of a 26 year-old youth, Thangasamy, and demanded appropriate action against the police personnel responsible for the death.

Thangasamy, native of Puliyangudi in Tenkasi district, was arrested July 11 on charges of selling liquor illegally. He was lodged in the Central Prison in Palayamkottai on July 14.

His health deteriorated within two days. On a complaint of health issues, he has been ferried to the government hospital. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

"The family members of the victim stated that Thangasamy was healthy when he was arrested by the police. They pointed out medical reports that indicated injuries in Thangasamy's body and they are suspecting foul play in his death, " Palaniswami said in a statement.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister M K Stalin, the LoP said the CM had failed to reign in the police department and resulted in an increase in custodial deaths in the state since DMK came to power.