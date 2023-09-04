EPS demands immediate arrest of culprits involved in murder in Tirupur district

CHENNAI: Condemning the murder of four members of a family in Tirupur district, AIADMK General Secretary EPS said that the Law and Order in the State has deteriorated.

"It is shocking that just because of objecting to the consumption of alcohol, four persons of a family were brutally murdered in Tirupur district," he said on his social media platform here on Monday.

Alleging that after the DMK came to power, murder, and robbery was reported on a regular basis, Palaniswami said "even law and Order also totally deteriorated."

The leader of the Opposition in the house also alleged that instead of saving the people with the help of the police, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin is focused on publicity. "From now on, police should be given full freedom to restore the Law and Order situation," he said.

"In addition, the culprits, who were involved in the murder, should be booked and legal steps should be taken to ensure punishment," he said.