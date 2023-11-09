EPS demands equal bonus, ex-gratia for Cooperatives’ employees

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged that the Tamil Nadu government was biased in announcing Deepavali bonus and ex-gratia towards the employees of the Cooperative Banks and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS).



He demanded the government to announce 20% bonus and ex-gratia to them on par with the government employees.

The state government, on November 7,announced a 10% bonus and ex-gratia to employees of Cooperative Banks and PACS, while it announced 20% for the government employees. It was unfair for treating the workforce of the cooperative banks and PACS indifferently, Palaniswami said in a statement.

The Co-operative banks and PACS have been playing a crucial role in implementing various schemes for the welfare and development of the farming community. Besides, the government is giving the bonus from the available resources from the PACS, he noted.

The former CM has also insisted the government should look into the pay revision that was put for 34 months. The DMK government should not delay this anymore and demanded the government to implement the pay revision with not less than 20% hike.