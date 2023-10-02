EPS demands DMK govt to fill vacant posts in TNSTCs in a fair manner

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the Tamil Nadu government is trying to privatise the Tamil Nadu state transport corporation (TNSTC) and demanded the government to withdraw the September 30 order, calling for tender to recruit conductors and drivers through private firms.

The order was issued to float tender to recruit as many as 117 drivers and an equal number of conductors through the manpower agencies. Palaniswami, in a statement, called the move a step to privatise the state transport corporation.

He demanded its immediate withdrawal and insisted the government recruit legal heirs of 1,087 transport department employees on compassionate grounds.

He also demanded the government to conduct a free and fair recruitment drive for the post of driver and conductors among the job aspirants, who completed online registration following an advertisement on September 18.

The government should also take measures to fill all the vacant posts in the transport corporation, he said and added that DMK government should stop its political gimmicks to divert the attention of the people of the state in the name of social justice, equality, Dravidam, and Sanatana Dharma. The people state, henceforth, would not fall prey to the DMK's gimmicks.